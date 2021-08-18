Graveside service for Rick Harkins, 69, of Aurora, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora with Pastor Marlin Bjornrud officiating.

He is survived by his daughter, Dana (David) Wallace of Palo; son, Randy (Roxie) Harkins of South Dakota; grandchildren, Avery and Riley; brothers, Bill and Tom.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Lucille; companion, Robert Robinson; grandson, James Wallace; nephew, Ricky Harkins.

Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

