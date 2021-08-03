Rick Arlen Lund, 53, of Eveleth, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1967, in Winona, Minn., the son of Craig Lund and Linda (Sandstedt) Lund.
Rick was a graduate of Mountain Iron-Buhl High School. He went on to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth. However, Rick chose to pursue his true calling of becoming a truck driver. He was a successful owner/operator as well as a company driver for 32 years. Rick was a very kind man with a big heart. His children Gabe and Chloe were the light of his life. Rick enjoyed fishing at Whiteface Reservoir where he had many good memories with his father, uncle, grandfather and children over the years. He was also an avid hunter, and loved the Minnesota Vikings. Rick was also a master gardener with a true “green thumb.” His love of classic cars was unparalleled, having enjoyed working on and restoring them with his uncle and grandfather growing up.
Rick is survived by his son, Gabe Lund of Eveleth; daughter, Chloe Lund of Minneapolis; mother of his children, Amy Lund of Eveleth; other family including his mother, Linda (John) Husnik; sister, Kim (Scott) Teebo; brother, Kris Lund; sister, Kate (Jason) Radinger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
He will be greatly missed.
A private family memorial service will be held.
Arrangements are with Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth.
