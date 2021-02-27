Richard Whelan

Whelan, Richard, 77, of White Bear Lake, formerly of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Rick was born on Feb. 28, 1943, in Bismarck, N.D., to John and Lena Whelan. The family moved to Hibbing in 1948 where he grew up playing football, basketball, and baseball before graduating from Hibbing High School in 1961. Rick graduated from Bemidji State University and completed his post graduate physical therapy education at the University of Iowa. After graduation, Rick returned to Hibbing and worked in the physical therapy department at Hibbing Hospital, including a period as the Director of Rehabilitative Services, until his retirement in 2001. Rick was a lifelong member of the Blessed Sacrament Church and the Hibbing Elk’s Lodge. Rick’s lifelong passion was the game of golf, and he enjoyed many years of the camaraderie, competition, and friendships as a member and past President of the Mesaba Country Club.
Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Fran; children, Patrick of Rockville, Md., and Kathryn (John) of White Bear Lake; grandchildren, Alyse, Brendan, and Henry; aunt, Gloria Whelan of Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich.; and other surviving members of the Whelan-Retica and Kuzma-Levstek families.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Mass will be private for family only at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Live stream information can be found on www.muellermemorial.com.
Interment will take place at a later date in Hibbing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake, MN-651-429-4944.
