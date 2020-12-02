Richard Wayne Miller, 79, of Bensalem, Pa., formerly of Embarrass, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa.
Richard was born Aug. 21, 1941 to Wayne and Dolores (Rieber) Miller in Fargo, N.D., the oldest of 11 children. Richard was received into heaven by his loving wife and soulmate, Norma (Hanson) Miller, his parents, his brothers, Walter, Michael, Timothy, and Brian and many other family members and friends.
Richard graduated from the Embarrass High School and then served in the United States Navy, after his discharge from the Navy in 1962, Richard and his beloved Norma started their family in the Twin Cities area working for Simer Pump before being hired at the Reserve Mine in Babbitt, Minn., until their close in the early 80’s. He then became an over the road Tractor Trailer Driver until moving East in 1986 where he worked as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic for Giles and Ransome Caterpillar until his retirement in 2011.
While living in Embarrass, Richard served his community as the Scout Master of the Embarrass Scout Troop, the Justice of the Peace, and then as the Embarrass Constable.
Richard was an incredible father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, son, husband and friend. He shared unconditional love for all and taught his children, and grandchildren the true meaning of love and family.
Richard is survived by his children, John (Sharon) Miller of Claymont, Del., Dean Miller, (Carin Scholl) of Babbitt, Minn., Cheri, (Lance) Rodriguez of Bensalem, Pa. and Lisa Miller-Cusmina of Leesport, Pa.; brothers, Ken Miller, Ben (Theresa) Miller, Paul Miller, Lynn (Debbie) Miller; sisters, Eileen (Don) Landers and Marsha (Clyde) Sink; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Bauman’s Vermilion Funeral Home. A committal service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Embarrass Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
