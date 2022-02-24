Richard Virgil Krsiean

Richard was born April 22, 1947, in Hutchinson, Minn., to Virgil and Anna (Roskey) Krsiean. He graduated from Hutchinson High School and Mankato State University with a business/accounting degree. While in college he joined the United States Marine Corp and entered the platoon leaders training to become an officer.
After graduation he entered the Marine Corps as a second lieutenant and was stationed at Quantico, Va. Later he was sent to Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Fla., to begin flight training as a Radar Intercept Officer (RIO). He later went on to further training at Yuma, Ariz., and El Toro, Calif.. Rich volunteered to go to Vietnam in 1972 and flew as a crewman on the F-4 Phantom jet and flew 192 combat missions over North and South Vietnam and Laos between 1972-1973.
After the Vietnam war Rich was employed by Control Data Corporation in Minneapolis where he met his wife Maureen Undeland. After their marriage on June 5, 1976, they moved to Vermilion, Ohio, where Rich became an air traffic controller. After three years they moved back to Minnesota to be closer to family and Rich went back to Mankato State University and earned his MBA. They then moved to the Iron Range where he was employed by the Biwabik School system as a business manager.
After three years he was hired by the FAA as an air traffic controller/supervisor and worked at the Duluth Airport from 1981 retiring in 2003.
Rich was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved spending time at his hunting shack with his son, Mark and his brothers Ron and Lee. Rich was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic church.
Rich is survived by his wife of 45 years, Maureen; daughter, Shelly (Justin) Rach and grandson Charlie; and son, Mark (Samantha) and granddaughter Tessa; brothers, Leroy (Ann) and Ronald (Marcene).
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Anna and Virgil Krsiean.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Waterview Woods and the hospice care workers.
Funeral Mass for Richard Virgil “Rich” Krsiean will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church. Military honors will be accorded by the Gilbert VFW Post. Burial will be at a later date in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth, Minn.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Krsiean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.