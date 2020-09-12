Richard Vernon Roach, 83, of Mt. Iron, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at The Waterview Pines in Virginia.
Richard was born Dec. 31, 1936, to Egbert and Clara (Goble) Roach in Eden Valley, Minn., where he grew up. He started teaching in 1959 in Coleraine, Minn., and then moved to Gilbert, Minn., where he taught for 30+ years, and earned the nickname “Papa Roach” by his students. He was always grateful for the love and compassion shared with all his students.
Richard loved crappie fishing, always looking for a secret fishing spot. He enjoyed listening to music and going to live concerts.
Richard was a master bridge player. He belonged to the Virginia Bridge Club. Laurie Laakso was his partner for 50 years. Richard and Laurie were very proud of their continuing #1 reigning status in the club.
Survivors include his children: Shawnee Korich of New Brighton, Minn., Candace Wright (Duncan) of Mt. Iron, Julie Bonovich (Pat) of Bemidji, Minn., Carol Joelson (David) of Maple Grove, Minn., David Ellegard of Anchorage, Alaska, Jon Paul Ellegard (Laura) of Mt. Iron, and Maryrose Ellegard (Vern) of Mesa, Ariz.; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Rose (Ellegard) Roach; daughter, Stacy; grandsons, Joshua Altobelli and Shannon Korich; parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
Per Richard's request, no services are planned.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
