Richard Tucker Lundberg, 62, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at his home in Chisholm on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 22,1959, in Chisholm to Homer and Dorothy (Tucker) Lundberg. He was a 1977 graduate of Chisholm High School and attended Hibbing Technical College. He was employed for many years at Minnesota Twist Drill, most recently as an inspector.
Rick was a gifted artist and musician, playing and composing music with his keyboards, drums and impressive guitar collection, several of which he built. He enjoyed recording his music while sounding like an entire band. Rick was a Christian, loved our country, enjoyed a good steak and possessed a great sense of humor.
Rick is survived by his sisters, Jean Palmquist and Vicki Gornick (Bob Perkovich); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Paul Lundberg; brother-in-law, Russell Palmquist; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Rick will be inurned with his parents at Calvary Cemetery in Chisholm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
