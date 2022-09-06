Richard (Rick) Skule

Richard Lee Skule passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at St. Luke’s hospital after battling health issues since his dirt bike accident in 2007. He passed with his mom, DJ and faithful companion Chase by his side.
He was born May 13, 1975, to Chris and Susan (Bergquist) Skule in Virginia, Minn. He grew up and spent the majority of his life living in Hutter at his family home.
Growing up, Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing drums and guitar, riding motorcycles and dirt bikes.
After his father passed away in 2004, his passion changed to riding the Harley Davidson, taking his son for rides to get ice cream. He also enjoyed working on cars, trucks or anything with a motor.
Rick is survived by his only son, Gage Skule; his grandson, Lincoln; his mother, Susan Skule (DJ); niece, Cera; nephew, Nathan; and his great nieces and nephews, and his best friend and companion Chase, who you never saw one without the other! Rick arranged with his friend Billy Joy to love and care for Chase after his passing. Chase is very happy with his new home.
Special thanks to Rick’s friend Carol for spending so much time helping him.
He was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents; his father; and his brother, Troy.
A private burial and informal gathering of friends and family will occur at a later date.
Arrangements being made through Bauman-Cron Funeral Home, 516 S. 1st St., Virginia, Minn.
