Richard ‘Rich’ David Roche

Richard Roche, 59, longtime resident of Chisholm, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Chisholm, Minn.

He was born Dec. 25, 1961, in Two Harbors to Richard and Carol (Brown) Roche. Rich moved to Hibbing at a young age, he attended Hibbing High School, after high school, Rich joined the Air Force. From December of 1984 to June of 1994, he was married to Roxanne “Rocky” Gerow.

He was employed at Minnesota Twist Drill for close to 35 years. Richard had a great sense of humor, there was never a shortage of “Dad Jokes” when he was around. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, listening to music and spending time at his happy place, his camper on Dewey Lake with his best bud Al and his closest friends. Rich had a willingness to help people, he would literally give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need.

Richard is survived by his children, Betty (Kevin) Pollock, Cloquet, Minn., Susan Roche, Chisholm; mother, Carol Koivunen, Hibbing, Minn.; sisters, Suzanne (Tom) Daniels, Hibbing, Carrie (Aaron) Case, Hibbing, Maija (Jason) Kohler, Mt. Iron, Minn.; nieces and nephews, Derek (Brenda) Zubich, Adam (Leah) Zubich, Charlie Roche, Eric (Erin Beirne) Roche, Nicole Yacalavitch, Jason Yacalavitch, Tori Kohler, Gage Kohler; and one grand dog, Porkchop.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard James Roche; and his sister, Kathleen Yacalavitch.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

