Richard Paul Lowen, 93, of Hibbing, died Friday, April 2, 2021, in his home.
He was born July 26, 1927, in Grand Forks, N.D., the son of Clarence and Marie (Mattson) Lowen and lived in Grand Forks, Fargo, Rugby, and Two Harbors prior to moving to Hibbing in 1946. Richard was a 1946 graduate of Hibbing High School and married Mariann Munter on July 26, 1952, in Hibbing. He was employed by Hibbing Taconite as a Maintenance Foreman. Richard was a member of First Presbyterian Church, the Hibbing Men’s Senior Bowling and Golf Leagues, and was active in the Boy Scouts of America. He was an avid UofM and UMD sports fan.
Richard is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mariann; children, Amy Jaynes of Hibbing; John “Red” (Denise) Lowen of Nashwauk, and Clay Lowen of Bloomington; sister, Barb Bomgaars of Mesa; grandchildren: Beth (Steve) Davies, Samantha Lowen, Ben Lowen, Meg (Seth) Butler, Nik Lowen, Allie Jaynes, Emma (Tom) Keeler, and Taylor Jaynes; great-grandchildren: Sara, Lily, Eleanor, Holden, Cora, Freya, Gabby, Ariana, and Bella; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sara Marie Brown; and sisters, Lois Nelson and Donna Fossum.
The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. Pastor Katie Larson will officiate.
A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Hibbing Park Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred, and may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, 2201Second Ave. East, Hibbing, MN 55746
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
