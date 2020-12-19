A public visitation for Richard Panyan, 90, of Gilbert will be held from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Current COVID mandates will be followed.
He died Friday, December 18, 2020 at Carefree Living in Virginia, Minnesota.
A private family mass will be held at a later date.
Burial with military honors by the Gilbert VFW Post will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
A full obituary will follow in the coming days.
