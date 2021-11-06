Richard Lee Saukko, son of Oiva and Irene Saukko, of Eveleth, Minn., died peacefully in his home in Duluth on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at age 70.
Richard is survived by his wife, Jane (Kinnunen) Saukko; three children, Ben (Annie) Saukko, Lindsey (Edward Downs) Saukko and Michael (Kelly) Saukko; and three stepchildren, Sara (Chris Anderson) Modec, Reva (Hans) Wronka and Serina (Chris) Modec-Halverson. He was a loving grandfather of 16 grandchildren including Joza, Lucy, Gus, Cecelia, Anya, Zoe, Casper, Odin, Summer, Anselm, Charlie, Siri, Nyneve, Dorthea, Teddy and Ivy. He is also survived by his sister Leone (Millard) Kendrick and sister Anni (Mike) Knutson and preceded in death by his parents, Oiva and Irene; and his brother Larry. He has many loving nieces and nephews, as well as many close cousins with whom he remained friends his entire life.
He was an accomplished artist, educator, musician, storyteller, carpenter, outdoorsman, cook, gardener and landscaper. He graduated from Eveleth High School in 1969 and the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) with a double major in Fine Arts and Applied Arts in 1976. He also served in the National Guard from 1972-1976.
Richard married and started a family with Shelley (Steckman) Saukko and together they built a log home in Fayal Township and raised three children. He had a long career in education, teaching in elementary, junior, and senior high schools in Eveleth and the St. Louis County schools. He received a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) in 1991 and accepted an instructor position at Mesabi Community College (MCC) where he worked for more than 20 years.
Richard married his wife Jane in 2012 and together they enjoyed their life together, especially at their cabin on Nichols Lake, playing canasta, visiting with friends, and spending time with their children and many grandchildren. Jane was his devoted partner and took care of him until his final breath.
Richard had a quick wit and loved spending time with family and friends. He was a humorist and great storyteller, and an accomplished musician who played the piano and accordion. He had a strong work ethic, both at work and at home. He was kind to everyone and took good care of his loved ones. He was charitable with his time and talents. He was a good father, brother, son and husband; a strong role model; a loyal friend; a dedicated teacher; and a proud grandfather.
A visitation and funeral will be held at United in Christ Lutheran Church at 201 Station 44 Road, Eveleth, on Saturday, Nov. 13. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and funeral service at 4 p.m., with food and fellowship to follow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.