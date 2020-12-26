Richard LaVoie

Richard LaVoie, 70, of Aurora, died unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at home of natural causes.

He was born on April 9, 1950, in Virginia to Edward and Cleo (Masonic) LaVoie. He graduated from Eveleth High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in Vietnam. Richard worked for the DM & IR Railroad, retiring as a foreman. In retirement he spent his time working on numerous projects in and around his home and was a loving father and grandfather.

Richard is survived by his wife, Gloria; daughters, Jodi (Christopher) Vonville of Duluth, Jenna LaVoie of Aurora; grandchildren, Eli and Ellabrie and expected granddaughter, Eiylah Rose; his mother, Cleo LaVoie; brothers, Andrew (Sheila), Jayme (Kim) and Matthew; and sister, Zoe LaVoie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; and brother, Daniel.

There will be no services. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.

