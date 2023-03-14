Richard L. Ritacco Mar 14, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard L. RitaccoRichard L. Ritacco, 74, of Virginia passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.He was born on December 16, 1948, in Virginia to John and Pauline (Rozinka) Ritacco and grew up in West Eveleth.Survivors include four children: Holly Nurmi, Angela Ritacco, Richard Ritacco Jr. and Tracey Ritacco; brother, John Ritacco; good friends, Mary Podpeskar and Kenneth Jacobsen.He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Loretta Ritacco in infancy, Janice Kintner and Jacqueline Sedgeme;n and one brother, David Ritacco.Per Richard’s request, there will be no formal funeral service.Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia. To plant a tree in memory of Richard Ritacco as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now William 'Bill' Eck Richard L. Ritacco Carol A. LaFreniere Ginae 'Gigi' J. Songer Verna Deger Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
