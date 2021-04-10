Richard Koivisto, 78, passed away on March 4, 2021, in Bullhead City, Ariz.
He was born on the family farm north of Nashwauk on May 29, 1942, to Arvid and Beatrice Koivisto. He attended school in Grand Rapids (Old Central School) and Nashwauk.
Rich was a Vietnam veteran, U.S. Air Force, serving as a weather observer and instructor in 1963-64. For several years, Rich owned and operated his own carpet cleaning and restoration business in the Hibbing area, The Masters. He also worked at the Range Regional Airport and the Duluth International Airport as a meteorologist, weather observer and instructor.
Rich is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Bette); brothers, Randy (Camille), Rod and Royce (Cheryl); sister, Barb; sister-in-law, Jeanie Koivisto; brother-in-law, Hank Poppe; nieces: Bobbie Ross, Brenda Trast, Tammy Poppe and Shawn Meyers; nephews: Jeff Poppe, Eric Koivisto, Travis Koivisto, Derek Koivisto and Josh Koivisto. He also survived by his step family: children, Angela (Chris) Nichols and Joseph Cadotte; grandchildren: Tori Guthrie, Zyere Alexander, Katlynn (Andrew) Deeble and Sandra (Dalton) Seim; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Stegman-Seim, Paisleigh, Rosalee and Kinsleigh Mullen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob; sister, Bev; great-nephew, Nick; and great-niece, Erika.
A celebration of life was held on March 9, 2021, at Bullhead City, Ariz.
Inurnment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery, with honor guard, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, and a celebration of life following at the Nashwauk Township Community Center on County Rd. 8, north of Nashwauk.
Arrangements by Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel, Bullhead City, Ariz.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.