Richard K. Hocking, 68, of Apple Valley, Minn., was born Nov. 23, 1951, in Hibbing.
He passed away peacefully with family at his side on Sept. 5, 2020.
Rich attended school in Kelly Lake and Hibbing. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School, where he was a proud member of the high school hockey team that placed third in the 1970 State High School Hockey Tournament. Rich attended college at Princeton University and the University of Minnesota. He received his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul. He was united in marriage to Kay Larson of Hibbing in 1974. Rich had his own law practice for over 30 years in Apple Valley and Lakeville, his specialty being real estate. He also enjoyed coaching his kids’ softball and hockey teams, loved woodworking, treasured spending time with family at the cabin, and was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Apple Valley.
Rich will be dearly missed by his wife of 46 years, Kay; daughter, Jill (Ryan) Sorensen of Rosemount; son, Philip (Josie) Hocking of Lakeville; grandchildren: Kyle Sorensen, Peyton Hocking, and Easton Hocking; sisters, Donna (Mike) Hukka and Cindy (Frank) Chamernick, both of Hibbing; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Barbara Hocking of Kelly Lake.
Rich will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Lebanon Cemetery in Apple Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Endowment Fund of Grace Lutheran Church of Apple Valley or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Henry W Anderson Mortuary
(952) 432-2331
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.