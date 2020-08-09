Richard John Luoma died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home in Makinen.
He was born March 25, 1945, to Albert and Elvie (Mileusnich) Luoma. Richard was a graduate of Cotton High School and was later drafted into the U.S. Army. He served our country in Vietnam from 1965-1967. Following his military service, he worked for North Shore Mining Company for a short time and in 1975 began working for St. Louis County. He was based out of the Palo-Markham Garage and retired from the County in 1992 as a Senior Equipment Operator.
On Sept. 12, 2009, he married Cherie Lynn Wiebke in Makinen. Richard was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed time spent at the hunting shack and fishing. He had a passion for snow plowing and maintaining his yard at home and was a NASCAR fanatic.
Survivors include his wife, Cherie; stepchildren: Vincent (Dean’a) Popovich, Thorr Wiebke and Marnie (Adam) Helberg; stepgrandchildren: Cody, Katelyn and Danielle; brother, Jim (Carol) Luoma; nieces, Darcy Luoma and Lynn Fountain.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elvie; stepchildren, Brenda Popovich and Torrey Wiebke.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in the Makinen Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Gilbert VFW Post Color Guard.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
