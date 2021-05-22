Richard John “Dick” Gentile, 85, of Hibbing, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in his home.
He was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Keewatin, Minn., the son of John Joseph and Charlotte (Fiorini) Gentile; graduated from Keewatin High School, Hibbing Junior College North Dakota State University with a degree in Pharmacy. Richard served in the United States Army as a Pharmacy Specialist and was honorably discharged on 7 FEB 1962. Richard married Glenna Carmical on Feb. 5, 1972, in Minneapolis. He worked at Deaconess Hospital and Eitel Hospital in the Metro area, was the Chief Pharmacist at the Eitel Hospital in Minneapolis, and was an Assistant Manager for Thrifty White Drug; and the Sales Manager for Aid Systems retiring in 1992. Richard was a volunteer driver for the Detox, 12 step house in St. Louis County, was on the Board of Directors of the 12th Step House; and they were foster parents. They loved traveling to Italy, Greece and 34 winters in Mexico, and considered their Mexican friends a part of his family. He was very benevolent and showed many kindnesses to people at risk.
Richard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Glenna Gentile; children, Joseph, Jennifer and Todd Gentile all of Hibbing; sister, Sharon (Julian) Bertogliat of Esko, Minn., their son, Jesse (Sarah) Bertogliat of Minnetonka, Minn.; grandchildren, Cameron Wesley of Hibbing and Alan (Tara) Wesley of Savage, Minn.; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, their adoptive family in Mexico, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew: Tony Bertogliat.
A Celebration of Life for Richard will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, at the Anderson Daniels Funeral Home in Hibbing. Committal with Military Honors accorded by the Mid-Range Honor Guard will follow in the Hibbing Park, Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the 12th Step House, 512 2nd St N. Virginia, MN 55792, the Salvation Army, 107 W Howard St, Hibbing, MN 55746; or Fairview Homecare and Hospice, 1101 E 37th St, #27, Hibbing, MN , 55746.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Versich, the Fairview Hospice Team and Recover Health for their compassionate care.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
