Richard J. Davis

November 10, 1934 — April 20, 2022

Richard J. Davis, 87, of Aberdeen, S.D., and formerly of Huron and Redfield, S.D., passed away April 20, 2022, at the Bethesda Nursing Home at Aberdeen.

His prayer service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 23rd at the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Huron. His prayer service will be live-streamed through the church’s website.

Burial was held in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Huron Veterans Council.

Kuhler Funeral Home was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

