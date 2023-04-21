Richard G. Nash
Richard G. Nash, 69, of Hibbing, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
He was born the 8th of 11 children to Francis and Agnes Nash on December 9, 1953, in Chisholm, Minn.
Richard, (or Dick) as he preferred, was a 1972 graduate of Hibbing High School where he played football as a running back and earned the nickname “Rabbit” due to his elusiveness. He also was a member of FFA.
Dick and Sandra Chandler were united in marriage in 1975 and made their home in Wilpen where they raised their three sons. Dick loved outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, picking wild blueberries and gardening with his grandchildren and was always up for a game of football with the family. Dick also enjoyed coaching youth sports including wrestling and baseball. He had a real talent for woodworking and took great pride and pleasure in making projects for his family.
Dick is survived by his sons Jeremy (Allana) Nash, Hibbing, Christopher Nash, Hibbing and Tony (Amberle) Nash, Edwardsburg, Mich.; Grandsons: Ayden, Ryan, Tyler Nash, Hibbing, Ashton and Colton Nash, Edwardsburg, Mich.; Granddaughters Emily (Tony) Schumacher, Hibbing, Abby Nash and fiancé Aidan Wuori, Sarah Nash, Hibbing and Aaliyah Nash, Edwardsburg, Mich.; Brothers Pat (Laurie) Nash, Denver, Colo., John Nash and fiancée Barb Schutte, Wheatland, Wyo. Ed Nash, Keewatin. Sisters Julie Eskeli, Nashwauk, Kathy Nash, Chisholm and Violet (Dwight) Gilbride, Ankeny, Iowa; Sisters-in-law Ginny Nash, Spring Lake Park, Minn., Penny Lee, Hibbing, and Brenda Nash, Nashwauk. Aunts, Uncles, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family including Sandra Nash, Hibbing, Susan Fisher, Eastover, S.C., Tami Chandler, Hibbing and Lisa (Bob) Koenen, Gunnison, Colo.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Brothers Francis, Don and Scott Nash and Sister Irene Gilbride.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds, Chisholm, Minn. (Children’s building)
