Richard Frank Arko

Richard Arko, 86, of Keewatin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Richard was born Nov. 21, 1933 in Chisholm, to Joseph and Mary (Ekar) Arko. At the age of 15 his family relocated to Keewatin, Minn. In 1956 at the age of 23, Richard joined the Army, he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War and was later honorably discharged. On July 11, 1959 Richard was joined in marriage to Audrey Hemphill. For over 40 years Richard had a career as a maintenance mechanic in the mining industry. His pride and joy was spending time with his family at the cabin on Swan Lake. Richard loved fishing, deer hunting and being with his hunting family at the deer shack.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary; brothers, Joseph and Robert Arko.
Richard is survived by his wife, Audrey Arko of Keewatin; children, Randall (Lori) Arko, Elk River, Minn., Karen Rice, Burnsville, Minn., Sandy (Bruce) Pederson, Hibbing, Linda (Jim) Fetzik, Pengilly, Minn.; grandchildren, Michele (Dan) Parker, Michael (Jamie) Arko, Brandi (Mike) Kadier, Amber (Corey) Walters, Jessica (Blake Johnson) Rice, Bryan (Brittney) Pederson, Kevin Pederson, Daniel Fetzik, Joseph Fetzik, Nik (Sarah Gardeski) Fetzik; special friend, Jeffrey Werman; multiple special nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
