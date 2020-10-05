Richard F. Matosich

Richard F. Matosich, 84 of Keewatin, Minn., passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 16, 1935, to Frank and Katherine (Musich) Matosich. Richard graduated from the Keewatin High School in 1953. On Dec.16, 1961, he married Loraine Allison at St. Mary's Church in Keewatin. He spent many years working at Keetac as an equipment operator and went on to own and run the Jolly Washer and Nash-Wash laundromats in Hibbing and Nashwauk. Richard loved to fly his Cessna, going to airshows and aviation museums. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and beloved dogs at his cabin on Long Lake. He was a longtime member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.

Richard is survived by his sons, Michael Matosich of Port Richy, Fla., Dennis (Tracy) Matosich of Arnold, Mo., and Kelly (Cheryl) Matosich of Salt Lake City, Utah; siblings, Fran (Bill) Lapides of Cambridge, Minn., and Mary (Chuck) Klinker of Heart Lake, Minn.; grandchildren, Bobbie Matosich, Douglas (Breanne) Matosich and Brent (Allie) Matosich; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Aria, Dean, Lance and Patrick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Katherine; and wife, Loraine Matosich.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

Interment will follow immediately after at the Nashwauk Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries