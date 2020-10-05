Richard F. Matosich, 84 of Keewatin, Minn., passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 16, 1935, to Frank and Katherine (Musich) Matosich. Richard graduated from the Keewatin High School in 1953. On Dec.16, 1961, he married Loraine Allison at St. Mary's Church in Keewatin. He spent many years working at Keetac as an equipment operator and went on to own and run the Jolly Washer and Nash-Wash laundromats in Hibbing and Nashwauk. Richard loved to fly his Cessna, going to airshows and aviation museums. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and beloved dogs at his cabin on Long Lake. He was a longtime member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.
Richard is survived by his sons, Michael Matosich of Port Richy, Fla., Dennis (Tracy) Matosich of Arnold, Mo., and Kelly (Cheryl) Matosich of Salt Lake City, Utah; siblings, Fran (Bill) Lapides of Cambridge, Minn., and Mary (Chuck) Klinker of Heart Lake, Minn.; grandchildren, Bobbie Matosich, Douglas (Breanne) Matosich and Brent (Allie) Matosich; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Aria, Dean, Lance and Patrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Katherine; and wife, Loraine Matosich.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Interment will follow immediately after at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.