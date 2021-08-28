Richard Eugene (Dickie) Tammaro, born Jan. 11, 1932, to Beatrice and Anton Tammaro in Eveleth, Minn., passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family in Becida, Minn., on Aug. 22, 2021.

He was preceded in death by son, Richard Jr; and wife, Theresa Joanne (m.1956, d.2019); brothers, Anton Jr (Butch), Robert (Gus), William (Billy), Theodore (Teddy); and sisters, Shirley, Nancy and Francis.

He is survived by his sister, Deda (Susie); and four sons: Michael (Dorothy), Scott (Annette), Bruce and Joseph; as well as 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

A Veteran of the Korean War, 724th RR Battalion, Richard retired in 1994 after a long career in the mining industry. An avid fisherman, hunter, gardener and woodsman, Richard then moved to Becida where he and Theresa enjoyed a long retirement among the bounty of wildlife in the quiet forest.

Services to be held at West Eveleth Cemetery at 11 a.m. Thursday Sept. 2, with a memorial gathering at Leonidas Town Hall immediately after.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Tammaro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries