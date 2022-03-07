Richard Eugene “Dick” Specht, 89, of Mountain Iron, Minn., died peacefully Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Long Term Care Center in Onamia, Minn.
He was born on Nov. 9, 1932, in Nashwauk, Minn., to Jacob and Mary (Wirtz) Specht, the eleventh of twelve children.
Dick graduated from Greenway High School, Class of 1951. In 1953, he was drafted into the Army and served in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1955. He was united in marriage to Rose Majetich on Oct. 1, 1966, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Virginia, Minn. The couple raised three children in Mountain Iron and later Aurora. Dick worked as a welder for Erie Mining Company (LTV Steel) primarily repairing excavators (shovels) in the open pit mines. He enjoyed working there for 38 years until his retirement in 1995.
Dick was a quiet, caring man and a loving and devoted husband and father. He was happiest when he was outdoors either taking long walks in the woods, spending time at the lake, or simply sitting on a bench enjoying the fresh air. He enjoyed hunting, cutting wood, picking blueberries, and gardening. He instilled the love of the outdoors in his children. He was always willing to donate his time and talent to the church. He helped as an usher and used his welding skills to design and make things such as the Advent wreath holder and over-the-pew candle holders, which were used for various occasions. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora and later Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. He will forever be remembered and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Rose, of 55 years; son, Greg Specht of Virginia; twin daughters: Mary (David) Ciresi of Eau Claire, Wis., and Margaret (Jon) Thompson of Onamia; grandchildren: Rachel, Ryan, Erin, Ashley, and Amy; six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Celebrants will be Fr. Brandon Moravitz and Deacon John Specht, nephew of Dick. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. Military honors accorded by Virginia Color Guard.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, MN.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
