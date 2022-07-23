Richard ‘Dick’ Wesley Thieling

Funeral services for Richard “Dick” Wesley Thieling, 78, of Aurora will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky officiating. Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Dick died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries