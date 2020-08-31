Richard ”Dick” Walter Louhi, 84, Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully with family by his side Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing from complications of Alzheimers.
Dick was born April 23, 1936, to Walter and Lillian (Anderson) Louhi in Hibbing. He was a lifelong resident of Cherry, attended Cherry High School and after graduation he enlisted in the National Guard. He attended Dunwoody College for architecture. In February of 1962 he was married to Betty Stilinovich. They built their home in Cherry and were blessed with children, Brian, Karen and Michael. Dick began a career in bricklaying that led to the co-ownership of L & K Masonry with Leo Kivela for 22 years. He donated time laying memorial paver bricks at the Hibbing City Hall, stones at Veterans Memorial Park at Iron World and projects for many family members and friends. He retired in 1997 and following the death of his wife Betty, was married to Judy Lessard in 2009. Dick enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Canada with family and caught many lake trout during the summers and winters. He also enjoyed his time at the deer camp with family and friends and passed on his passion of hunting and fishing to his children and grandchildren. He was a lifetime dog lover, especially Angel. Dick was lovingly cared for by his wife, Judy and for the past three years Lustila’s Alternative Senior Living in Hibbing. We owe a debt of thanks to Shannon and Lelyn. Dicks final resting place will be at the Cherry Cemetery. Richard is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Brian (Anne) Louhi, Karen Louhi, Michael (Denise) Louhi; grandchildren: Rachel (Matt) Mitchell, Travis, Nick and Ben Louhi; sister, Judy (Jim) Mack; brother-in-law, Dick Lind; and several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lillian; first wife, Betty; sisters, Jean Lind, Arlene (Rodney) Erickson.
Visitation will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Private family service will follow. Due to COVID-19 please practice social distancing, masks are required. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Alzheimer’s research.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
