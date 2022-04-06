Richard ‘Dick Theodore Johnson

Richard ‘Dick Theodore Johnson

Richard “Dick” Theodore Johnson, 80, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

