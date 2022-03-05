Richard “Dick” Rice, 79, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Rochester, Minn.
He was born March 10, 1942, in Virginia, Minn., to Timothy and Mildred Rice.
Dick graduated from Virginia High School in 1960. On July 6, 1963, he was united in marriage to Jeanette Johnson of Virginia. They celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage and together had four children: Jeffrey, Michael, Sherry and Brian.
He was a conductor for the DWP Railroad, retiring after 42 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with family, camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, and puttering around the house.
He was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
He lived his life devoted to his wife, family, and friends and will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Dick is survived by his wife, Jeanette; children: Jeff (Carla) Rice, Mike (Candy) Rice, Sherry (Greg) Gelineau, and Brian (Pam) Rice; 11 grandchildren: Casey (Becky) Rice, Justin Rice, Cara (Marc) Madrinich, Sarah (Jake) Bluhm, Crystal (Robert) Hannon, Kaylie (Sam) Mahaffey, Zachary (Abby) Gelineau, Emilee Gelineau, Heather (Trevor) Finc, Matthew (Kelsi) Rice, Katelyn Rice; 13 great grandchildren; two brothers, Timothy Rice and Robert Rice; one sister Kathleen Miles; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia with visitation one hour before the service.
