Richard (Dick) Northey

Richard Harris Northey passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, at the age of 91.
Dick was born on June 2, 1929, to Berenice and Roy Northey in Virginia, Minn. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947. After high school he attended Michigan State University on a hockey scholarship from 1949-1953, being named captain his senior year.
Dick served as a lieutenant in the Army during the Korean conflict, remaining stateside in Colorado. He married the love of his life, Lois, in 1954, and together they raised three daughters. Over the years Dick worked as a math teacher in Redwood Falls before coming to Duluth and teaching math at Denfeld High School for 35 years from 1956-1991. He also proudly coached the Denfeld Hunters hockey team for 15 years and served as President of the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association. He helped shuttle cars for NorthStar Ford during retirement years.
Summers were spent cutting grass at Enger Park Golf Course, taking annual family vacations in the station wagon, and eventually working as a U.S. Customs inspector in Duluth and on the Canadian border.
Dick spent as much time as possible attending sporting events of his grandchildren. He taught all his children and grandchildren how to skate! He always made the best forts, loved Christmas and putting toys together beforehand, pulling the grandkids around in boxes or laundry baskets, and laying on the floor playing with them.
Dick loved his family more than anything, but his love of hockey and Michigan State University were a close second! Once a Spartan, always a Spartan. Dick grew up playing hockey on the Iron Range and helped pave the way for many more. He coached, mentored and supported many hockey enthusiasts in developing their hockey skills and careers. He attended the MN State High School Boys Hockey Tournament annually and was able to watch his own grandchildren “go to the show” multiple times. Up to the very end, Dick watched hockey on television…nightly if there was a game on!
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Lois of almost 66 years; along with three daughters, Lynne Northey, Sandy (Mark) Bauler, and Judi (Mike) Eltgroth; six grandchildren: Josh (Emily) Northey, Ashley Northey, Matt (Stacy) Bauler, Sam (Alissa) Bauler, Ian Stauber, and Ilissa (Jake) Jones; and nine great-grandchildren, Keaton Northey, Julian Northey, Phillip Northey, Evelyn Bauler, Lillian Bauler, Sophia Bauler, Henry Bauler, Brody Jones, and Brielle Jones.
Thank you to the staff at Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center for your compassionate care of Dick these last couple years. The family greatly appreciates everything you did to care for him.
Dick loved Lois and his family with all his heart – they miss him so much. Heaven got a good one. Angels, lace up your skates!
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 allowable service arrangements are limited at this time. By invitation, a memorial service will be held at the Cremation Society in Duluth followed by a private interment with military honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth, Minnesota.
Condolences can be forwarded to the Cremation Society in Duluth, Minnesota or via their website.
