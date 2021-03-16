Richard “Dick” Lind hauled his final load on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
He was born on May 21, 1934, in Hibbing, Minn., to Howard and Lydia. He was born into a family of nine siblings and he cherished them all.
He retired from Cummins Diesel and also operated his gravel business: Lind’s Sand and Gravel, his entire working life. Dick was always sociable and he would strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He loved his winters in Florida and Arizona where he golfed and played “O=Shit” with his family. Dick had a sharp wit and enjoyed speaking his mind.
Dick is survived by his companion, Betty Chandler; four of his children: Mona (Dave) Jones of Buhl, Sue (Randy) Allen of Lakeville, Minn., Tom Lind of Hibbing, and Maria (Scott) Zahorik of Cherry; daughter-in-law, Netty Lind; siblings: Nellie Palumbo, Clinton (Lois) Lind, Mary Alice (Ken) Carlson, and Phyllis (Wayne) Gunderson; grandchildren: Rick (Nico) Jones, Kelly (Rachel) Jones, Joe (Misty) Lind, Jesse (Nita) Lind, Jon (Angel) Lind, Brianna (Troy) Elfering, Shane Allen, Chad (Keisha) Allen, Steve (Lindsay) Lind, Ken Lind, Josh (Karrie) Zahorik, and Kim (Dustin) Pittman; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Jean Louhi; parents; son, David; grandson, Wesley; siblings: Bobby, Albert, John, Billy and Joanne Palumbo; and special friend: Rosalie McComb.
A gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 16, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel in Hibbing.
Inurnment will be at a later time in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
