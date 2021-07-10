Richard (Dick) Carlson, 80, of Wichita, Kansas, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
He was born June 29, 1941, in Hibbing, Minn. The son of Uno Carlson and Edna (Lassila) Wirkkula and stepfather William (Bill) Wirkkula Jr.
Dick was a retired Senior Design Engineer from Beech Aircraft. He was actively involved in skeet and sporting clays. He was an exceptionally talented gunsmith and woodworker. Along with being a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan he loved listening to music, volunteering at the Sedgwick County Zoo, and he loved hunting and fishing in his home state of Minnesota. He served in the United States Airforce with the 69th Munitions Maintenance Squadron-Strategic Air Command as a nuclear weapons technician from 1961 to 1965.
Richard is survived by his wife, Charlotte; daughter, Krysti (John) Carlson-Goering of Derby, Kan.; daughter, Kelly Klote and grandson Anthony of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; stepson, Kevin (Leisa) Downs, Ponca City, Okla.; and step-grandchildren, Garrett Downs, Ponca City, Okla., and Morgan Downs Phoenix, Ariz.; siblings, Robert Wirkkula of Golden Valley, Minn., Ron (JoAnn) Wirkkula, Hibbing, Minn., Nancy Wickstrom, Hibbing, Minn.; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather.
Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15 at Old Missions Mortuary, Wichita, Kan.
In lieu of flowers donations can be mailed to: Sedgwick County Extension Education Foundation, Inc., Attn: Richard Carlson – 4H Shooting Sports Memorial, 7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205, checks made payable to the Extension Education Foundation, Inc.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.