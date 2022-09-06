Richard ‘Dick’ Allen Lahti

Richard “Dick” Allen Lahti, 77, of Hibbing, passed away after a long battle with dementia on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

Dick was born on March 24, 1945, in Hibbing, Minn., to Lorraine and Otto Lahti. Dick was a charismatic and athletic young man who played basketball and tennis – even making it to the state tournament for tennis during his senior year. He was nominated to the homecoming court and was voted “wittiest” by his senior class – a title that couldn’t have been more fitting for this kind, fun, happy, and generous man. Friends and acquaintances of Dick always spoke highly of his character and most everyone who knew him echoed the same sentiment, “Man, that Dick Lahti is such a great guy!”

