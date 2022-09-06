Richard “Dick” Allen Lahti, 77, of Hibbing, passed away after a long battle with dementia on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Dick was born on March 24, 1945, in Hibbing, Minn., to Lorraine and Otto Lahti. Dick was a charismatic and athletic young man who played basketball and tennis – even making it to the state tournament for tennis during his senior year. He was nominated to the homecoming court and was voted “wittiest” by his senior class – a title that couldn’t have been more fitting for this kind, fun, happy, and generous man. Friends and acquaintances of Dick always spoke highly of his character and most everyone who knew him echoed the same sentiment, “Man, that Dick Lahti is such a great guy!”
He was always kind, fair, and extremely generous to those he knew and loved – especially his girls. He was generally always smiling or laughing – unless he was having a bad round of golf! After graduating from Hibbing High School in 1963, Dick went on to further his education at Hibbing Junior College and then Bemidji State University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology Education. He could have taken a teaching job in Wisconsin, but chose to stay at Hibbing Salvage & Supply where he worked his way up to President of the company by the time he retired.
In his spare time, Dick enjoyed golfing with his many buddies, playing cribbage at the Chisholm Moose Club, shaking dice at the Algonquin Club, and was a member of the Elk’s Lodge and Mesaba Country Club of Hibbing. He also enjoyed fishing in Canada with his family, relaxing at the family cabin, and driving everyone around the lake on the pontoon. He was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan and attended many games at the Metrodome over the years with his brother-in-law and best friend, Bucky Joe. Dick’s greatest joy was watching his two grandchildren play their sports and excel in school, and was always their biggest fan. He made many true, lifelong friends, and was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who will forever be sadly missed. It has been extremely difficult to watch our loved one stripped of his memory, personality, and dignity by this horrible disease.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol; and his children, Jennifer (Jim) Willard, Hibbing; and Lindsay (Ryan) Schall, Hermantown; and his grandchildren, Hailey and Conner Willard and Averi and Paxton Schall. He is also survived by his sister, Susan (Tony) Bonelli, and her children, Lisa and Mark Bonelli; and nephews Kevin (Pauline) Martin, Morrisville, N.C.; and Craig (Ann) Martin, Hibbing; and niece Christine Martin; as well as several great nieces and nephews. Additionally, Richard is survived by William (Bucky Joe) and Patty Levstek, his brother and sister-in-law; and nieces Heather (Steve) Olson and Amber (Dave) Running.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Otto and Lorraine Lahti; father and mother-in-law, Louis and Rose Badiali; and sister, Carol Martin, who will welcome him home.
The family would like to thank the staff at New Journey Memory Care Center in Eveleth for the wonderful care they gave to Richard in his final years.
Memorials are preferred in honor of Richard Lahti to the Alzheimer’s Foundation “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” which will take place in a few weeks at Ironworld in Chisholm. “The Lahti League” team would appreciate any donations to help find a cure for this horrible disease. Team and donation information can be found at www.alz.org.
A celebration of his wonderful life will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Mesaba Country Club, 415 E 51st St, Hibbing, MN 55746. The columbarium at the Hibbing Cemetery will be his final resting place.
