Richard Charles Quaal Sr.

Born June 22, 1930, on the Iron Range in Chisholm, Minn., died March 3, 2022, in New Port Richey, Fla., at 91 years old with his eldest son Richard Jr. by his side. Richard Sr. was married and divorced twice.
He is survived by ex-wife Juanita (Floyd) Quaal, the mother of his seven children: Sherilynn Smith, Richard Quaal Jr., Debra (Tom) Nelson, Natalie (Bob) Carlson, James (Lori) Quaal, Jacqueline (Curt) Brown and Michelle Quaal; his 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and his nieces Christine (Dave) Vinson, Elizabeth (Chuck) Elton and Brenda Quaal. Preceded in death by his parents, Ena (Rooning) and Alfred Quaal; brothers Arnold, Gilbert, James, and John “Robert”; and his granddaughter Sara (Jarod) DCamp, his son-in-law Bruce (Sheri) Smith; and ex-wife Dorothy Sperling and her son Daniel (Paula) Sperling. Also survived by Dorothy’s children Doug (Marsha) Sperling, Diana (Bruce) Richards, and David (Carol) Sperling.
Richard was a proud “Ranger.” His values were shaped by the wide diversity of first-generation immigrant parents working together to create a strong community. He worked for a decade as an underground iron-ore miner while taking full advantage of the excellent education opportunities available on “The Range.” As a 1948 graduate of Chisholm High School, he excelled in sports including a State Championship in baseball as a “Bluestreak.” While attending Hibbing Junior College, he was named a Cardinal All-Conference player in basketball and football and was honored in 1967 as one of the “top twenty” basketball players of the past 25 years. He went on to obtain a Bachelor of Philosophy Degree from the University of North Dakota and began his career in Fergus Falls MN as a psychologist and counselor at the FF Regional Treatment Center. He lived in Bushnell FL during most of his retirement years and was an avid golfer, playing 3-4 days per week until just a few years ago. His favorite golf event was playing for years in the annual Chisholm Community Foundation Golf Tournament with his daughter, sons, sons-in-law, nephew and granddaughter.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel 205 NW 1st. St. Chisholm.
