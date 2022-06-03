Richard Charles “Papa” Baudeck, age 93, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born Jan. 27, 1929, in Pontiac, Mich., the son of Charles and Clara (Schall) Baudeck. He was a graduate of Pontiac High School, and served in the Michigan National Guard. Richard was united in marriage to Norma Jean Bliss on Aug. 9, 1948 at Camp Grayling, MI.
Dick was a business owner in Hibbing for many years. After his retirement he worked at L&M Supply in Hibbing until his 2nd retirement at the age of 82. He was formerly a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Hibbing. He was a dedicated and wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family - especially his grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his children: Greg (Pamela) Baudeck of Grand Rapids, Minn., Brenda (Chuck) Gargano of Hibbing, and Dawn Bell of Hibbing; grandchildren: Randell (Angel) Baudeck, Gabe (Jill) Baudeck, Sonja (Brandon) Hanson, Brandy (Bryan) Preston, Richard T. Baudeck, Janine (Bryan) Terzich, Jamie (April) Perell, Jake (Brandi) Gargano, Jamie (Jamie) Bell, and Christopher Bell; 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; special companion, Carol Catani; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma Jean in 2007; son, Bruce; daughter, Debra; grandson, Jeff Bell; sister, Margaret; and brother, Rodney.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Dick’s grandson, Richard, for his years of caregiving while he was at home. The family will be forever grateful to Dick’s caregivers at Aspen Grove Assisted Living for their wonderful care of “Papa.”
A private family service will be held.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
