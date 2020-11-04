Richard Byron Roivanen, 76, of Britt, Minn., passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
There will be private family interment at Hillside Cemetery, Angora.
There will be a celebration of life for friends and family next year from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the VFW in Cook, Minn.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
