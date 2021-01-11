Richard B. Seaton, 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Napa Post Acute Care Nursing Home in Napa, Calif., after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s.
Richard was born Nov. 10, 1946, in Alexandria, Minn., to Ralph and Elizabeth (Zosel) Seaton, who later settled in Hibbing.
He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1965, and joined the Navy in September of the same year, where he eventually became an air/sea rescue crewman of the HS squadron-8 and on the aircraft carrier, USS Bennington , while based in Imperial Beach, Calif.
His proudest moment during his four years in the Navy was being one of the crewmen of the helicopter team which rescued the astronauts in the Pacific ocean at the splashdown of Apollo 11, the crew having practiced at sea for three months for the historic event.
He enjoyed family, outdoor activities, fishing, spending time at a nearby ranch , and also had a passion for working on cars.
Survivors include his wife, Susan; their son, Brett, of Vacaville; a brother, Eugene Seaton of Arizona; two step-daughters, Lori and Kathy, of California; and his four children (all 4 raised in Crosslake, Minn.) now residing in the Twin Cities: Stacey Seaton, St. Paul Park, Minn., Terry Seaton, ( Kelly) Woodbury,Minn., Ken Seaton (Christine), Minnetonka, Minn., and Sherry Seaton, Plymouth, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; eight step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his longtime friend of 55 years (and stock car buddy), Claude (Gayle) Carter, of Hibbing.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Elizabeth Seaton of Pine River; and a brother, Gerald Seaton (Lurene), of Spring Hill, Fla.
Cremation and Interment at a later date at the Vets Memorial Cemetery near Vacaville, Calif.
“May he be at peace in the Lord’s care.”
