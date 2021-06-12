Richard Andrew “Rick” Nelson, 73, a lifelong resident of Tower-Soudan died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Essentia Health – Virginia Care Center.
He was born Dec. 26, 1947, in Soudan, the son of Richard O. and Elsie Bertha (Falk) Nelson; was a graduate of and swam competitively for Tower-Soudan High School, and was a graduate of the University of Minnesota – Duluth. Rick served in the United States Army from May of 1981 to May of 1985. He attained the rank of Sargent (E-5) while stationed in the Republic of Panama; and was awarded the following medals: Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal, Expert Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Parachutist Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Expert Badge with M-16 BAR, and Expert Badge with Hand Grenade BAR. He returned to Tower to look after his mother while she was ill. Rick was a creative writer and an artist; and enjoyed classical music, poetry, animals, and community service. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Tower-Soudan Historical Society, and the Potter’s Field project at Lakeview Cemetery. He cared for the grounds and sidewalks of many, many businesses and churches in Tower. Rick was a conscientious man with a beautiful soul, and a heart for helping others.
Rick is survived by cousins: Andrea (Dan) Alto of Mountain Iron, Mike Alto of Mountain Iron, Linda Trucano of Virginia, John Craig Nelson of Oregon; friends, including Kay (Richard) Hanson of Tower; and all who supported him through the years with caring donations.
Rick would like to thank everyone who crossed his path and showed him kindness. He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David.
A Memorial Service for Richard will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower. Pastor Liz Cheney will officiate.
A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
Private Inurnment will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church roof project.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
