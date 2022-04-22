Richard Allan Henderson

July 10, 1950 — April 13, 2022

Richard Allan Henderson was born July 10, 1950 in Biwabik, Minn. Our beloved Rick passed away on April 13, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ted Henderson; and brother, Tom Henderson.

Survived by his wife, Becky; son, John (Chaley); daughters, Anmarie (Jason), Carly (Janie); mother, Shirley; siblings: Marsha, Stephen (Darlene), Sally, Nancy (Mike Korpi); nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held on Thursday April 28, 2022. Visitation at 1:00 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m. Services will be held at Washburn-McReavy, Edina Chapel, 5000 West 50th St. Edina, Minn 55436

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries