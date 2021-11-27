Richard Albert Bush

Richard Albert Bush “R.B.” of Cook, Minn., passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, MN.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

