Richard Alan Hall, 59, of Willow River, formerly of the Iron Range, died on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, Minn.
Rick was born in Aurora, Minn., to Doriann (Burchell) and Robert Hall Sr.
Rick grew up on the Iron Range with his parents and 4 older brothers, and after losing his mother at a young age, his father later remarried adding a stepmother and stepchildren to the family. He attended elementary school in Eveleth and then continued his education at Nashwauk – Keewatin. At the age of 25 Rick suffered a life-threatening accident that left him in need of constant care. After years of rehabilitation, he was able to move into an adult foster care home in Willow River where he grew to be like a member of the family. Rick may not have remembered what he had for breakfast but could happily recall memories of life on the Range, his family (Bobby, and Jimmy, and Danny and Billy, etc.) and friends (Babba and Tuner, etc.) and Lake Esquagama.
Rick enjoyed going out and about whether it was a ride in the four-wheeler, in the boat or in the car. Rick liked to go out to eat, to the store and to church. He liked to play cards, watch movies, football and boxing. Rick liked to be helpful, stacking wood or going along to care for the cows and pigs. He had a great love for music (seeming to know the words to whatever song was playing) and a love for food (always interested in what the next meal was going to be and what time).
Rick will be missed dearly and remembered for his smile, laugh, big character, colorful language and to all he met, asking “how old are you?”
Rick is survived by his brothers, Daniel and William (Laura); his aunt, Dorothy; step-siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, his caregivers and a host of friends he met over the years.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Doriann; father, Robert; stepmother, Gertrude; his brothers, Robert Jr. and James.
Inurnment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia, at a later date.
