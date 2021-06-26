Richard Alan “Dick” Nordvold, 78, formerly of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully in Sun City, Ariz., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.
He was born in Heron Lake, Minn., on June 7, 1942, graduated from Hibbing High School in Hibbing in 1960, attended Hibbing Junior College and the University of Minnesota and is a Veteran of the United States Army Reserve. On Nov. 29, 1968, he married the love of his life Judy Rappuchi in Buhl, Minn.
Dick and Judy resided in Hibbing for most of their life together — a place their family will always consider home. Dick spent the majority of his career in various public service roles with the State of Minnesota’s Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation. His voice was familiar across the Iron Range; for nearly 30 years he and partners Jon Timpane and Joe Petroske brought Hibbing High School and Hibbing Community College sports into thousands of homes as WMFG Radio’s “Only Game in Town” sports broadcast team. Dick also served the people of the City of Hibbing as their Mayor for 12 years and was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing, the Knights of Columbus and the Laymen’s Retreat League.
Dick treasured his family. In addition to his wife, Judy of 52 years, he is survived by sons, Rick (Stacie) Nordvold of Chaska, Minn., Jeff (Melissa) Nordvold of Maple Grove, Minn.; his seven grandchildren: Lauren, Teddy, Libby, Jeffrey, Leighton, Lucia and Bennett Nordvold; sister, Joanne (Nordvold) Brown of Stillwater, Minn.; brothers and sisters-in law: Roberta (Rappuchi) Altobell of Sun City, Ariz., Ben and Barbara (Rappuchi) Teel of Loveland, Colo., Neal and Shirlee (Rappuchi) Schneider of Boulder, Colo., and John and Julie Rappuchi of Britt, Minn. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ove and Valborg Nordvold; parents-in-law, John and Mollie Rappuchi; brother, Robert Nordvold; sister, Carol (Nordvold) Burnham; brothers and sisters-in-law: Joseph Altobell, James Altobell, Denis Brown, Joan (Rappuchi) Altobell Gentile, George Burnham, and James Gentile.
Funeral services for Dick will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Gabriel Waweru will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing.
Pallbearers will be: Michael Broker, Ryan Carruth, Peter Drazenovich, Scott Hanson, Jeff Pederson, David Petrich, John Saccoman and Patrick Vincent.
Memorials are preferred to Blessed Sacrament Parish, 2310 7th Avenue East, Hibbing, Minnesota.
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
