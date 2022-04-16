On January 7, 2022, our brother Richard A. Walior passed away after a brief cardiac illness. He had lived in the Chisholm/Hibbing area since his birth in 1946 and attended Hibbing High School. After graduation in 1967, he was drafted in the Army earning a Specialist Four rank and served two years in Vietnam. Richard was awarded the Helicopter Reconnaissance Air Medal and a Good Conduct award. After the Army, he attended the Pipestone Vocational School in 1970 where he learned the meat cutter trade and worked locally in that occupation for 2 years until he began working at the Minntac plant as an iron ore lab tester.
Rick was a very gentle soul who loved his family unconditionally. He was soft spoken and will be greatly missed by his siblings, nieces and nephews. Rick truly enjoyed family reunions with aunts, uncles and cousins. These reunions took place many years at the family cabin on Pokegama Lake. You could always find Rick helping to prepare the meals, and volunteering to do dish washing and clean up. He was an avid huntsman and loved the adventure of the sport and being outdoors enjoying nature.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Walior and mother, Elvira E. (Specht) Walior. He is survived by his sister, Roberta (Bobbi) Walior/ Lynda Griffith, sister Catherine Birch (Michael Birch) and brother, Mark Walior (Sherry Walior). Richard had several nieces and nephews including Adam, Justin and Nicole Birch, Skye Svoboda and Robert Walior.
A celebration of life will take place at the Balkan Community Center on Saturday, April 30, from noon until 3 p.m. A luncheon will be provided.
