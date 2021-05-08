Richard A. Tossey, 76, made the trip to Heaven on April 21, 2021.
Richard was born Dec. 29, 1944, in St. Paul, Minn., to Alfred T. and Hazel J. (Stolp) Tossey. He graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1962 and began a career at North Star Steel in 1967 and retired from there in 2005. After retirement he enjoyed his trips to Sturgis with his biker brothers and later, he enjoyed cruising around in his Corvette and going to classic car shows. He was a devoted viewing fan of wrestling, NASCAR (anything cars!) and the Fast and Furious movies. One of his favorite past-times was watching movies with his daughter and eating his all-time favorite, movie-show popcorn! Richard was the best dad and friend ever! He will be missed by all who knew him.
Richard is survived by his daughter (and caregiver), Kymberley (Chris) Tossey Voigt; granddaughter, Nicole “Nikki” Voigt; son, Timothy Tossey; sister, Joan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; other grandchildren: Coral, Marcus and Payton Tossey; others who he considered his grandchildren were his family friend, Autumn N., and his niece's son, Devin B.; loving ex-wife, Sandra Appleby; long-time friend, Ronnie Ruiz; special friend, Doris Kessler; all his Harley-Davidson brother and sisters; his North Star Steel family; and his favorite neighbor, Libby Godin; and her fur-babies (his grandbabies!).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Hazel Tossey.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful, incredibly caring staff at Fairview Range Home Care & Hospice and his awesome medical team at Fairview Range Medical Center for treating him with such amazing care and for treating us like family!
A small visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be held at his home on Saturday, May 15, 2021, by invitation only.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Hibbing and Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.