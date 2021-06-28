Richard A. Hatch, 66, died on Friday, June 25, 2021.
Richard was born on Aug. 23, 1954, in Jackson, Minn., to Robert “Bud” and Lois (Mittendorf) Hatch. Richard had run his own logging company for most of his life. He was known for being an avid fisherman and hunter. His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife, Grace (Tagg) Hatch; children, Shaun (Heather Bacon) Hatch, Kelsey (John) Jochim, Amanda (Tim) Strand, Colleen Holte, Garrett (Ashley Decent) Jarvela, and Caitlin (Ryan) Fader; grandchildren, Shawn (Cindy) Hatch, Samantha Hatch, McKenzie (Brendan) Keller, Shayne LaRock, Tabitha LaRock, Riley Bacon, Taven Jochim, Angelina Jochim, Kayden Jarvela, Eli Sweet, Easton Sweet, Emberlee Jarvela, Teegan Strand, Addison Strand, Owen Olson, and Sloane Fader; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ella, and Skyler; brother, Thomas (Theresa) Hatch; sister, Peggy Drahosh; beloved “Pa”, Jerry Loegering; sisters-in-law, Sue (Keith) Koppen, and Jody (Al) Olson; brothers-in-law, Mark (Sue) Loegering, and Matthew Loegering; and numerous precious nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Hatch; sister, Barbara Hartman; and nephews, Brad Hatch and Nick Ouelette.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, June 29, at 11:30 a.m. at Range Funeral Home, 911 16th St N in Virginia, with a visitation beginning one hour prior.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences go to rangefuneralhomes.com.
