Richard A. Boben, 74, lifelong resident of Kelly Lake, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
He was born April 2, 1946, to Joseph and Molly (Ceglar) Boben in Hibbing. Rick graduated from Bemidji State University with a Bachelor's degree in Education. He taught shop in Northfield, Minn., for one year. He later was employed at Hibbing Taconite as a maintenance foreman for most of his career. Rick was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending all of his grandkids sporting events. Rick especially loved spending time at the shack.
Richard is survived by his wife, Carol Garrity, Hibbing; children: Erin (Chris) Yzermans, Shakopee, Minn., Carl (Jen) Boben, Hibbing, Lisa (Steve Olson) Lind, Corinth, Texas, and Kelly (Ron) Hill, Hibbing; and his 10 grandchildren: Marissa and Trevor Yzermans, Aune and Mikko Boben, Andrew and Alyssa Olson, Tori and Austin Hill, and Blake and Brenden Lind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy in 1988; and his sister, Carol Barta.
Funeral services for Richard will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Gabriel Waweru will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Friday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
