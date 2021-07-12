Reynold Kenneth Kivela, 87, of Virginia, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at his residence. Reynold was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Mount Iron the son of Reino and Saima (Rankila) Kivela. Rey enjoyed fishing, hunting, visiting the casino and watching sports.

Rey is survived by a special friend, Barb Bohar; his son, Steven (Becky) Kivela; grandchildren: Luke, Jason, Sammantha, Judy, Brett, Amber, Austin and Alyssa; and great-grandchildren: Gage, Brooklyn, Peyton, Baylee, Colten, Aaliya and Clinton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; two daughters, Jackie Stanberry and Marilyn Kivela; infant son, James Kivela; an infant grandson, Parker Stanberry; and his brother, Donald Kivela.

The family would like to thank East Range Hospice for their time and care.

At Rey's request, there will be a private family gathering held at a later date with interment at Pike Cemetery.

