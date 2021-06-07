Rex A. Gustafson, 78, of Hibbing, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at home with family by his side.
He was born March 6, 1943, to Bernard and June (Anderson) Gustafson in Barberton, Ohio. He graduated from Chisholm High School and then joined the U.S. Navy. Rex proudly served his country for four years between Korean and the Vietnam War. He had been a resident of Hibbing since 1965. Rex was a member of the Boilermakers Union for many years and was also employed by L & M Radiator. He was an active member of Wesley United Methodist church choir. Rex was a member of the Hibbing Elks Lodge, and a former member of the American Legion. He was honored to attend funerals of veterans and first responders while he was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders of America.
Rex married Jeanne Hamilton on Aug. 31, 2002, in Hibbing. He loved music, singing, and dancing. He and Jeanne were members of the Swinging Country Line Dancers as one of their favorite pastimes. He loved putzing in the garage with ironworks, and woodworking.
Rex will be missed by his wife, Jeanne Hamilton, Hibbing; children, Todd (Cynthia) McDaniel, San Antonio, Texas, and Rex (Tammy Downs) Gustafson, Lakeville, Minn.; two grandchildren, Jacob and Jonny Gustafson; his sister, Janice Powers, and nephew, Scott (Julia) Hiatt, both of Hibbing.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joel Gustafson; and his parents, Bernard and June Gustafson.
Funeral services for Rex will be 3:30 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Paul Hammar will officiate.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the 3:30 p.m. memorial service at the funeral home on Thursday. The family would like to thank the entire Fairview Hospice team for their wonderful care and compassion. Hannah RN had a special place in his heart.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be preferred to Fairview Range Home Care & Hospice of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.