Revenn Edelstein nee Kall, 89, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 7, 2021. Before her passing, she had been living independently in Houston, Texas, for the past year, and she was still baking, entertaining, and playing mahjong with friends.
Born Sept. 12, 1931, in Duluth, Minn., she was the youngest of three girls, and she loved her older sisters (Beryl and Audrey). She graduated from Duluth Central High School, and on Nov. 4, 1951, she married Mel Edelstein from Hibbing, Minn. Initially they lived in Hibbing where their children were born (David and Brian) and then moved to St. Louis Park, Minn., in 1961. The family returned to Hibbing in 1964 to operate the movie theaters there. Revenn worked at the State Theatre at night and at Shapiro Drug during the day. Through these she was able to be social with many Hibbingites, which she loved. It is fair to say she was known by many in the community. The family remained there until 1980 before moving to Medicine Lake, Minn., where they had a life full of work, friends and family. In 1990 they retired to Sun City, Ariz., where they were often visited by their children and grandchildren. She loved being surrounded by the grandchildren and baking for them.
Revenn is survived by her sons, David (Julie) and Brian (Karen); and her grandchildren: Julie, Andrea, Jamie and Jeremy; nieces, Cindy, Debby and Phyllis; and nephews, Neal and Kreg, all of whom she adored.
She was preceded in her passing by Mel on Jan. 29, 2014; and her grandson, Brandon in 2000.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association: www.lung.org.
Service at Regency Mortuary in Sun City, Ariz.
She will be laid to rest with Mel at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
