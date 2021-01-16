Reva May Tyssedal, 82, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Essentia Health in Virginia, Minn.
She was born Jan. 30, 1938, in Pine River, Minn., to Raymond and Thelma (Smith) Houser. She married Donald Tyssedal on January 29, 1955. Reva worked in housekeeping at Virginia Regional Medical Center and retired from there with many years of service.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. Reva made clothing and hand made several scrub tops for the nurses at the hospital. In her spare time she worked jigsaw puzzles. Family was of utmost importance to her and she enjoyed all of the times camping and putting on fish frys for family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Scott (Cris) Tyssedal of Minneapolis, Jeff (Lori) Tyssedal of Embarrass and Loni Baird of Babbitt; grandchildren: Krista, Jeff, Tiffany, Trevor, Tyler and Brandon; nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Eva Shaine and Bob Houser; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Thelma; husband, Donald; son, Kevin; son-in-law, Brad; and brother, Fred Smith.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
