Rev. John Doyle

Father John Francis Doyle, aged 98, passed away on Sunday morning, March 20, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community in Duluth, Minn. He was born in Ironwood, Michigan on Oct. 17, 1923 to John Arthur and Florence Dickinson Doyle. Father Doyle attended St. Ambrose High School in Ironwood, Mich., then went on to college at the University of Michigan. He then studied philosophy and theology at St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, Minn.
Father John was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Duluth on June 7, 1952, by Bishop Thomas A. Welch at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Duluth.
In his many years of faithful priestly service, Father Doyle served at St. Joseph, Grand Rapids; St. John the Evangelist, Duluth; St. Joseph, Gnesen; St. Joseph, Lakewood; St. Anthony, Duluth; St. John, Hill City; St. James, Swatara; Immaculate Conception, Hibbing; St. Joseph, Chisholm; Good Shepherd, Duluth; St. Louis, Floodwood; St. Mary, Meadowlands; Holy Spirit, Virginia; Sacred Heart, Virginia and Sacred Heart, Mountain Iron. He also served the Diocese of Duluth as the Director of Catholic Charities, as Liaison to the Arrowhead Council of Churches and Region VIII meetings of the Minnesota Council of Churches, and as Chaplain of the Corpus Christi Carmel in Duluth. He retired in 1999.
For all family members, Father Doyle was not referred to as Father Doyle. He wanted to be beloved as the man and will always be remembered as Bud to his brothers and sisters and Uncle Bud among his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Edward Doyle, Joseph Lawrence Doyle, Helen Doyle McDonald, and James Doyle.
Survivors include Sister Laurentia (OSB Alice Doyle); and many devoted nieces and nephews.
Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia, Minn.
Family Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Public Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m. Eulogy will be given at 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 pm and Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia, Minn., following the Mass. A luncheon will follow at Holy Spirit Church after the interment.
Arrangements by Bell Brothers/Cremation Society of Minnesota
